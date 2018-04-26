Second train at Darwin LNG plant could be jobs bonanza

THE prospects of the construction of a second train at the Darwin LNG plant, creating thousands of new jobs, has received an encouraging boost from one of its key partners Santos.

Santos chief Kevin Gallagher said an expansion study on the Darwin LNG plant has made it the nation's best chance for a new LNG production train.

The Territory Government contributed $250,000 towards the $650,000 study on building a second train. Darwin LNG is co-owned by ConocoPhillips, Santos, Japan's Inpex, ENI, Tokyo Electric Power Co and Tokyo Gas Co.

"When you look at all of the gas off Northern Australia, I think it's the only realistic expansion case for an LNG facility in Australia," Mr Gallagher said of the potential to expand the 12-year-old Darwin LNG plant. "It's something we would be keen to explore and push with our joint venture partners."

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the Territory Government supported the feasibility study because expansion at Darwin LNG could potentially create thousands of jobs during construction and operation.

Mr Gallagher said the feasibility study into expanding Darwin LNG was positive.

Santos has an almost 12 per cent stake in Darwin LNG, which is also studying a $5 billion development of the offshore Caldita-Barossa field to backfill the plant when reserves from its currents fields run low.

The prospects for extending the life of the Darwin LNG plant for a further two decades were given a major boost at the end of last year after successful drilling at the Barossa gas field in the Timor Sea.

Gas for the Darwin LNG plant is sourced by ConocoPhillips from the Bayu Undan field 500km northwest of Darwin.

Conoco said drilling at the Barossa field, 300km north-northwest of Darwin, had "resolved volume uncertainties" and lifted the volume of recoverable gas thought to be held in the field by more than 40 per cent. Santos put the estimate for Barossa gas at 4.3 trillion cubic feet.

Replacing Bayu Undan gas with gas from Barossa is also expected to give Santos the opportunity to increase its stake in the Darwin LNG plant because it has a bigger share of the Barossa resource.