Second time lucky for our Survivor favourite?

DAISY Richardson is relieved she can finally talk about her return to Australian Survivor.

The travel agent, who grew up on a cattle station near Adavale, is one of 24 contestants who returned in the reality show's new all-stars season on Channel 10.

Ms Richardson's casting was kept a secret, with only half of the castaways revealed ahead of tonight's premiere.

"It's been really tricky hiding it from people, especially because I disappeared while the thick of it was going on last time," she told The Chronicle. "To drop off the face of the earth again, something was always going to be fishy.

"A lot of people have had their suspicions and I felt like I was dodging questions every day."

The 25-year-old had just six weeks in between her elimination from season four, during which she spent a gruelling 41 days in Fiji, and when filming on the all-stars season began.

Australian Survivor: All Stars contestant Daisy Richardson. Channel 10

"It was really tough. My fitness was not where it was when I went into season four," she said. "I had four months to prepare for season four, so you're never going to get back to where you want to be physically. However mentally I felt way more prepared. I knew what to expect and I knew how hard Survivor really can be."

Ms Richardson was excited to play with some of her favourite stars from past seasons, but there was one familiar face she wasn't happy to see - her nemesis David Genat.

She orchestrated the model's elimination, sending him packing with an immunity idol in his pocket in one of their season's biggest blindsides.

"I was pretty nervous with David being on my tribe. We hadn't gone for our peace walk yet and got over season four's debacle," she said.

"I was trying to madly warn everyone about how big of a player he was."

Daisy Richardson ended up on Exile Island before she was eliminated from season four of Australian Survivor. Channel 10

Ms Richardson is in the same tribe as Geham lime farmer Mark 'Tarzan' Herlaar. At 53 he is one of the oldest contestants while she is the youngest.

She is full of praise for the show which, despite its physical hardships, she describes as a "once in a lifetime opportunity".

"My life has changed dramatically in some ways," she said. "As a person I've grown and seen the face of adversity. I'm way more mature. But my day-to-day life hasn't changed much. I'm still living in the same house, working the same job. I get recognised a little bit more.

"I'm proud to have that all-star badge added to my name."

Australian Survivor: All Stars continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.