Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Second person dies in hospital after horror crash

6th Sep 2019 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash near Mullumbimby earlier this week.

About 11.45am on Sunday, emergency services were called to Mullumbimby Road, about 2km north of Mullumbimby following reports of a crash.

Police have been told that a vehicle travelling west collided with a vehicle travelling east in the east-bound lanes.

Emergency services attempted to revive a 79-year-old woman from the east-bound travelling vehicle, however she died at the scene.

An 80-year-old man from the same vehicle was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

The 80-year-old man died in hospital on Thursday.

A 28-year-old man from the west-bound travelling vehicle was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A brief will be prepared for the information of the Coroner and the circumstances surrounding the crash are currently being investigated by the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

editors picks fatal crash mullumbimby northern rivers crash
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Volunteer to face trial on multiple child sex assault claims

    premium_icon Volunteer to face trial on multiple child sex assault claims

    Crime THE North Coast man is facing 14 charges in Lismore District Court.

    Lismore's 'Lady in Black' discusses the business of style

    premium_icon Lismore's 'Lady in Black' discusses the business of style

    Whats On Clara Hilscher was manager of international buyers for David Jones

    Highest fire danger in 10 years with nightmare conditions

    Highest fire danger in 10 years with nightmare conditions

    News Temperatures to hit 35C with 50km/h winds