Melissa Irene Quinn, 35, was caught out when a fake doctor's letter raised red flags for a Cricket NSW colleague, but she had already fleeced the organisation and the wider community of more than $47,000 to go towards treatment she never received.
Crime

Second opinion over fake cancer mum's mental health

Liana Turner
by
5th Sep 2018 12:15 PM
A FURTHER expert opinion will be sought as a woman convicted of faking cancer for financial gain appeals her sentence on mental health grounds.

Casino woman Melissa Irene Quinn, 35, was sentenced to two years' prison with a nine month non-parole period for her four convictions of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception and making and using a fake doctor's letter.

This followed a drawn-out period in which Quinn deceived her local community, and the cricket community, into supporting her "treatment” between 2014 and 2016.

Within an hour of being sentenced by Magistrate David Heilpern before Casino Local Court in June, Quinn launched an appeal and was immediately released on bail.

Quinn was excused from appearing before Lismore District Court this morning.

In a brief appearance, DPP prosecutor Alanna Coxon explained a further report from a psychological expert would be required.

Ms Coxon told the court a date had been arranged for the doctor to see Quinn.

"The DPP has spoken to (the doctor),” Ms Coxon said.

"She is available to assess the appellant.

"(Quinn) has made herself available on October 5.”

Ms Coxon said the new report would be available two weeks later.

The court heard this doctor's findings would be considered against those tendered to the court prior to her sentencing.

Judge Phillip Mahony set the matter down for November 16, when Quinn is again not required to appear.

cancer fraud lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

