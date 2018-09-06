Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police examine the scene at the weekend. Picture: Darren England/AAP
Police examine the scene at the weekend. Picture: Darren England/AAP
News

Second man in court over fatal shooting

by Jacob Miley
6th Sep 2018 1:26 PM

A MAN charged with the murder of a Deception Bay man at the weekend has had his case heard in court for the first time.

 

Victim Clinton Pollock
Victim Clinton Pollock

 

Scarborough man Zachary James Hall, 28, did not appear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court this morning, where his matter was briefly mentioned.

Hall was remanded in custody and will next have the matter heard for a committal mention on November 6.

Clinton 'Rocky' Pollock was fatally shot in the chest at his home on Thompson St on Sunday night.

Police will allege a group of men visited the property when an altercation ensued.

Co-accused Justin Josh Meale had his matter heard in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on Monday.

Meale was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned until November 6.

 

The house was locked down on Sunday after the shooting. Picture: Darren England/AAP
The house was locked down on Sunday after the shooting. Picture: Darren England/AAP
court crime deception bay fatal shooting murder police

Top Stories

    Surf rage could lead to attempted murder charge

    Surf rage could lead to attempted murder charge

    Crime “THIS incident is a worrying and despicable act on a victim who is just out having a surf and trying to enjoy the environment."

    Lismore healer tells court of 'spirits', past lives

    Lismore healer tells court of 'spirits', past lives

    News Universal Medicine's founder is suing a former client for defamation

    What nbn speeds will Lismore be able to access and when?

    premium_icon What nbn speeds will Lismore be able to access and when?

    News Internet rollout to 8600 premises commences

    Local Partners