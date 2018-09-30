Second Hand Saturday proves garage sales are still hip

Alstonville's Elizabeth Garrard shows off her 1960s electrical jug come vase at her garage sale yesterday for round two of Second Hand Saturday.

ROUND two of the biggest garage sale trail on the North Coast kicked off yesterday with hundreds of sellers proving the neighbourly event is alive and well.

More than 600 garage sales were held across the Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed regions over the last two Saturday's for Second hand Saturday. Buyers could download the Second Hand Saturday app from the Apple App Store or Google Play to search the full garage sale list and find those closest to them through interactive maps and route calculation.

Among those who held a second sale was first-time seller Alstonville's Elizabeth Garrard and although she "wasn't big on the technological side" of Second Hand Saturday, she said it was a great concept and "well worth doing".

"We are participating this year, because we needed to de-clutter after selling our farm house and farm in Wadeville," Mrs Garrard said.

"This is a really good way to do it, and you get to meet some people and make some extra money.

"It's been much quieter today than last week and we still have lots of furniture, bric a brac and plants to sell, so we may have another sale in the near future.

"Second Hand Saturday is a great free event for the whole community to get involved in."