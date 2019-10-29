Second gig announced after first show sold out in one day

LA CUEVA is Bernard Fannings music paradise a recording studio co-owned with Nick DiDia, a music producer to stars including Bruce Springsteen and Powderfinger.

TICKETS to musician Bernard Fanning's upcoming Northern Rivers shows are so hot, the first show sold out in a day and a second show had to be added.

Home Ground is the name of the Byron Bay resident's upcoming show in Bangalow, after similar sold out gigs in recent years.

Fellow Powderfinger member Ian Haug will be joining Fanning's band, The Black Fins, with Andrew Morris on guitar duties.

As a multi-award winning and platinum selling artist, Fanning's solo career now spans more thna a decade, offering music that ranges from the country folk-tinged charm of his multi-platinum debut solo album Tea and Sympathy to the rock grooves and horn breaks of its follow up, Departures, and the exquisitely crafted Civil Dusk / Brutal Dawn - a two-part album series released across 2016 and 2017.

Civil Dusk/Brutal Dawn was recorded at La Cueva Studios, the new custom-built studio the artist opened in Tyagarah with long-time producer and friend Nick DiDia (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Rage Against the Machine).