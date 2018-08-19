Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BROKEN buildings are all that remain of once thriving communities on the Indonesian island of Lombok that's been uprooted by a powerful earthquake.
BROKEN buildings are all that remain of once thriving communities on the Indonesian island of Lombok that's been uprooted by a powerful earthquake.
News

Chaos as new quake strikes Lombok

by Staff writers and wires
19th Aug 2018 3:55 PM

A STRONG 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok this afternoon, sending people fleeing into the streets just two weeks after a quake which killed more than 460 people.

The quake was centred west-southwest of Belanting town in East Lombok, the US Geological Survey said, at a relatively shallow depth of seven kilometres.

The combination of strength and shallow depth was assessed as meaning damage to structures and infrastructure was 'likely'.

 

Residents said the earthquake was felt strongly in East Lombok. "I was driving to deliver aid to evacuees when suddenly the electricity pole was swaying. I realised it was an earthquake.

"People started to scream and cry. They all ran to the street," East Lombok resident Agus Salim told AFP.

The tremor was also felt in the island's capital Mataram and on the neighbouring resort island of Bali.

It comes two weeks after a shallow 6.9-magnitude quake on August 5 levelled tens of thousands of homes, mosques and businesses across Lombok.

Indonesia, an archipelago of thousands of islands, sits on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and many of the world's volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur In 2004, a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra, in western Indonesia, killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia

Related Items

Show More
earthquake editors picks indonesia lombok

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Fire out of control, too late to leave

    BREAKING: Fire out of control, too late to leave

    Environment A 2000ha bushfire at Ellangowan has just jumped containment lines, and locals on Lagoon Rd have been warned to stay where they are.

    "Someone could have been injured or killed"

    premium_icon "Someone could have been injured or killed"

    Crime An RFS crew sheltered in their truck as the grass fire overcame them

    How this Ballina mum juggles kids and a thriving business

    premium_icon How this Ballina mum juggles kids and a thriving business

    Business "Kids are amazing but... having a passion is fulfilling as well”

    GALLERY: Burnt out fire truck

    premium_icon GALLERY: Burnt out fire truck

    News The RFS truck will probably be written off.

    Local Partners