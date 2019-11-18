Second coming for surf lifesaver

ALL SMILES: Tanyn Lyndon on his way to finishing second in the Nutri-Grain IronMan Series event at Burleigh Heads on Sunday.

A FRESH Tanyn Lyndon has had an ideal start to the season with a second-placed finish in the Nutri-Grain IronMan Series at Burleigh Heads on Sunday.

It was the second event of the season for most competitors but the first for Lyndon after he elected to skip the Coolangatta Gold last month.

The former Lennox Head surf lifesaver had his first podium finish in the series last year, after years of slogging it out against the elite.

"It was a bit of a surprise but at the same time I'm feeling fresh and was ready to go,” Lyndon said.

"We were chasing (eventual winner) Matt Poole pretty hard but he had a decent lead.

"I just wanted to make sure I was there at the pointy end. I gave it a decent crack.”

Poole was in second after the opening swim leg before taking the lead on the board and dominating the 20-strong field for the next five legs of the course.

He had crossed the finish line while Lyndon and third-placed Ben Carberry were halfway back to the beach on their skis.

Former Byron Bay surf lifesaver Jy Timperley has also had a big start to the season.

He finished sixth on Sunday and is third overall in the series while Nathan Gray is only three spots behind him on the leader board.

The trio all grew up competing on the Far North Coast and are spread around Currumbin, Kurrawa and Surfers Paradise clubs on the Gold Coast.

Lyndon, 27, represents Kurrawa and also works full-time as a carpenter which played a big part in his decision to miss the Coolangatta Gold.

"It requires a lot of kilometres (training) and discipline to prepare properly for the Coolangatta Gold,” he said.

"Work comes first for me and it's good to have that separation where I can concentrate on other things.

"We head to Bulli for the next round. It's a shorter race and that will hopefully suit me.

"We've got live (TV) coverage this year and hopefully we can keep growing and get the sport back to where it was.”