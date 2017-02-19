31°
Plea after second cat killed

Alina Rylko
| 19th Feb 2017 7:29 PM Updated: 7:35 PM
Snuffy the cat was killed by a dog.
Snuffy the cat was killed by a dog. Contributed

A FORMER police officer has called for pet owners to take more responsibility for their dogs after his cat was mauled to death at home.

Lismore Business Chamber vice president Andrew Gordon, 52, discovered his beloved rescue cat Snuffy early Sunday morning "shredded" on the veranda at the Lismore home.

The attack comes only five days after Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith's cat Misty was killed by two dogs, roaming the streets at 2.30am.

Gordon, 52, was devastated by the loss of his companion pet, assuming by the dirty paws track marks from the back veranda to the pool, a stray dog had gotten to her.

The Lismore Show Committee Treasurer, who lives by himself, accidentally left a side gate open after moving the lawn on Saturday.

"Snuffy was just a gentle companion rescue cat, she was just starting to come into life, just starting to get used to people, to me, and now all that's been taken away because of one irresponsible pet owner.

"She was shredded up, she didn't deserve to die like that, she's never hurt anyone.

"She started her life horribly and now it's ended horribly because some feral dog came and killed her.

"She was killed by someone who had little regard for responsibility for pet ownership.

"She was killed where she slept."

Traumatised by the death of his pet, a tearful Mr Gordon pleaded for Lismore's community to take more responsibility for their pets.

"I have four cats, they are all vaccinated, wormed, chipped, they absolutely spend the night on our veranda.

"They don't leave our property - because they're companion cats, not killer cats - and that's where people are going wrong - they're not taking responsibility for their animals.

"People need to take more responsibility for their animals, not have them roaming the streets."

Mayor Smith's cat was killed while sleeping on the front veranda on February 15.

"They took her and by the time I could get outside they had killed her," he reported on his Facebook page.

"She was getting to an age where she struggled at times to get around, but she was still a very attentive and loving cat that would sleep happily on your lap for a little attention."

Mr Gordon said: "pets are companions where you can safely invest your heart and they will love you regardless of politics or agendas and to have one taken from you is not to be underestimated."

 

Lismore Northern Star
A former police officer's companion pet mauled to death by roaming dog.

