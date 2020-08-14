Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A second man has been charged over an armed robbery at a licensed premises in Evans Head. File Photo iStock
A second man has been charged over an armed robbery at a licensed premises in Evans Head. File Photo iStock
News

Second arrest over armed robbery at Evans Head

Cathy Adams
14th Aug 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SECOND man has been charged over an armed robbery in Evans Head last year.

The man will face court today following investigations into the armed robbery that occurred on the evening of Monday September 2, 2019 at a licenced premises in Evans Head.

Strike Force Skennar was established by the State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, with assistance from Richmond Police District, to investigate the armed robbery.

As part of ongoing investigations, detectives arrested and charged a 24-year-old man in Kempsey last Friday (August 7). He remains before the courts.

Following further inquiries, strike force investigators attended a correctional facility in Kempsey and arrested a 32-year-old male inmate yesterday (Thursday August 13).

He was charged with two counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police will allege in court the two men threatened staff of the licenced premises with a knife and a firearm, before restraining one man, assaulting another and fleeing with cash.

The 32-year-old man was refused bail and will appear at Kempsey Local Court today (Friday August 14).

arrest evans head northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Special medical border passes approved

        Premium Content BREAKING: Special medical border passes approved

        News Patients in NSW who have been locked out of Queensland for medical appointments can now apply for passes.

        This council’s rates have risen by 63% over nine years

        Premium Content This council’s rates have risen by 63% over nine years

        News AN Evans Head ratepayer is concerned Richmond Valley Council has become a “serial...

        • 14th Aug 2020 11:07 AM
        When the bloody hell is Bangalow Rd going to be finished?

        Premium Content When the bloody hell is Bangalow Rd going to be finished?

        News After many months of work on the $11m project, which includes a new overtaking...