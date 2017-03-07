28°
Second alleged ice dealer nabbed by police

7th Mar 2017 8:03 AM
A SECOND arrest has been made by a special strike force to combat the spread of the drug ice in the Ballina Shire.

Officers attached to Strike Force Cheddar arrested and charged a Ballina man, 34, with supply of the prohibited drug, crystal methamphetamine yesterday.

Police will allege the man has sold 3.22g of ice to another man for $1,000.00.

He was bail refused and will appear in Ballina Local Court later this month.

The arrest is the second in less than a month by the strike force.

On February 20, police arrested a 42-year-old Wardell man and charged with six drug supply offences.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  drugs ice northern rivers crime richmond lac strike force cheddar

