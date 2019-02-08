Seats sold out for Lismore's first AFL game

AFL AT OAKES: Seating is already sold out for the inaugural AFL match between the Sydney Swans and the Gold Coast Suns at Oakes Oval on March 10, 2019.

Tony Feder

AUSSIE Rules fans across the Northern Rivers and beyond have shown their love for the game, with all seats for the March 10 match at Oakes Oval selling out.

But don't worry -- there are still plenty of general admission tickets left.

Lismore City Council's manager of major recreation and cultural facilities, Tony Duffy, said he was thrilled by the immediate response to ticket sales.

"It indicates to us just how much people are keen to support AFL in our regional areas and want to see national AFL matches played here in Lismore,” he said.

"We are overwhelmed by how quick these seats have sold but we can still accommodate thousands more spectators in our general admission areas.”

Duffy said it was a chance for everyone to enjoy the newly upgraded Oakes Oval and see a pre-season AFL match between two top teams -- the Sydney Swans and the Gold Coast Suns.

"We hope to see many more of these types of matches in Lismore, but don't miss your opportunity to be part of this inaugural event,” he said.

"If we get a sold-out crowd we will be well-placed to attract more of these matches in future. We want to become a regional AFL hotspot.”

Lismore Swans president Philip Tsourlinis said it was going to be a fantastic day out and he hoped people will get together with friends and family to enjoy the day.

Tsourlinis said the match was a wonderful opportunity to have elite footy close to home.

"Even you bring a blanket and sit on the mound you'll have a great view of the game,” he said.

"And the Lismore Swans will be running the canteen so there will be refreshments available.”

Tsourlinis said he was also heartened by the fact that much of the seating was snapped up by members of the two AFL clubs to whom tickets went on sale a day earlier.

”It's great so many people from out of town will be coming to Lismore to watch the game,” he said.

Information on tickets here.