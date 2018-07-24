Menu
NEW LOW: Lower Clarence captain Dan Randall has been one of the Magpies best this season. The Magpies were forced to forfeit an NRRRL first grade game at half-time on Sunday.
Sport

Season low for Magpies in NRRRL

by Mitchell Craig and, Jarrard Potter
24th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
A TOUGH season for Lower Clarence reached a new low on Sunday when the first grade side were forced to forfeit a game in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

The Magpies did not return to the field after half-time with the scoreline having already blown out to 62-0 against Marist Brothers at Crozier Field, Lismore.

With only five regular first grade players making the journey north, the club forfeited their reserve grade clash in an attempt to field a full side, but vice-president John Elisaia said it still wasn't enough.

"It was really disappointing to see, very frustrating really,” Elisaia said.

"With the score at 62-0 at half-time the decision not to return to complete the second half, while disappointing for the club, it was even more disappointing for those who bothered to show.

"The players who showed up did not deserve to be punished or humiliated in such a way.

"There's a few blokes from reserve grade who are in their first year of playing rugby league, so it was always going to be a tough day.

"We've got Ballina at home (this weekend) which will be the memorial game for Zane (Purcell), so I know there'll be a fair few blokes turn up for that.

"We've just got to finish the season, finish what we started and look to next year.”

In other games, Tweed Coast Raiders have taken a big step towards securing the minor premiership after a 30-12 win over the Casino Cougars.

The Raiders have been in red-hot form this season and were always going to be hard to run down after a convincing 28-0 lead at half-time.

The seventh placed Cougars will now have to win the rest of their games this season and rely on other results going their way to sneak into the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Murwillumbah held on to fifth spot after a determined 29-18 win over Cudgen at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah, on Saturday night.

Halfback Wayde Kelly sealed the win with a field goal in the final minutes and the Mustangs could be a premiership dark horse off the back of that performance.

Meanwhile, Ballina were dominant in a 70-10 win over Evans Head at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

And Kyogle produced plenty of points in a 52-32 win over Northern United at New Park, Kyogle.

LADDER

Tweed Coast 27

Cudgen 23

Mullumbimby 23

Ballina 22

Murwillumbah 20

Marist Brothers 19

Casino 16

Kyogle 8

Evans Head 8

Byron Bay 6

Lower Clarence 6

Northern United 0

Lismore Northern Star

