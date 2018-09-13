Menu
Lennox Head Girls Grade 12 team celebrate after their grand final victory
Lennox Head Girls Grade 12 team celebrate after their grand final victory
Season highlight for soccer kids

by Steve Mackney
13th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
THE Far North Coast junior soccer season came to a wonderful finale as the sixteen grand finals were played in the competitive ages between 12 and 16 years for both boys and girls.

Congratulations is extended to all players for the manner in which they embraced a spirit of fair competition and energy to give of their best.

Among many highlights on a memorable weekend was the display of impressive skills by boys and girls who confirm that the game is alive and well.

We are also delighted to have provided further exposure to the facilities at Southern Cross University Football Centre.

Football/soccer is now the biggest teams' participation sport in Australia and with huge numbers being also replicated in this region the World Game has its sights on seeing the further progress at the East Lismore precinct.

Football Far North Coast has historically hosted all grand finals at Oakes Oval in Lismore, however the success cited during the 2017 grand finals series at Balzer Park, Dunoon, as Oakes Oval was being prepared for an upgrade, proved that alternative options can work just as well.

When efforts to return to Oakes Oval or Crozier Field this year were thwarted, the decision was made to play all junior grand finals on the synthetic pitch at SCU Football Centre.

Football Far North Coast is delighted to herald more investment in sporting infrastructure and just as we congratulate the decision making that has seen an expansion of the hockey centre at Hepburn Park, we will continue to advocate to progress the East Lismore facilities.

Well done to all club volunteers and coaches, thanks to parents and we hope that every boy and girl has enjoyed their participation experience in season 2018.

Editors note: All junior and senior teams are encouraged to send grand final-winning team photos for possible publication to sport@northernstar.com.au

Lismore Northern Star

