Seaside ready to take on Splendour in the Grass

LOCAL BAND: Byron Bay music band Seaside will make its Splendour in the Grass debut this month.

BYRON Bay four-piece indie band Seaside will be opening the main stage at Splendour in the Grass on the second day of the festival.

The band won that privilege as the local music troupe selected by Triple J Unearthed via their single Golden Girl.

Seaside was formed in 2016 by friends Darcy Dexter (vocals), Chris Mellross (drums), Tom Ketelaars (bass) and Josh O'Neill Hammer (guitar).

Darcy Dexter said herself and Hammer were born here and the rest of the band have lived in the area for a while.

Mellross moved to Byron Bay to live with Dexter when they became a couple around five years ago, and are now engaged.

"I was always scared of doing music so I got jobs in journalism and PR and went studying music at uni, but Chris decided it was time we had a band and that's how Seaside started," Darcy said.

She said Golden Girl came from a jamming session one night.

"We were jamming in our rehearsal space and we really liked a riff," she said.

"The boys started adding things on and got on a roll, and I realised I could write a song to it.

"I feel a lot of gratitude for my groups of friends, I have a strong bond with all my girlfriends and I wanted to write about this empowering relationship that women have with each other.

"You can go through everything but if you have your girlfriends, you have a strong connection that is kind of unbreakable.

"Golden Girl is a song about women empowering each other," she said.

Dexter said the band found out about their Splendour win while helping friends on a photoshoot.

"We were out in the hills, doing it in front of this skate ramp that had been set on fire, when Triple J called," she said.