Search suspended for missing Ballina swimmer

Raz Burtonwood missing in the surf at Ballina

THE search for a missing swimmer at Ballina has been suspended - four days after the search began.

NSW Police has confirmed the search for 69-year-old Raz Burtonwood was suspended at 9.30am Tuesday.

Mr Burtonwood was reported missing on Saturday morning after he didn't return from his usual morning ocean swim at Lighthouse Beach.

Ballina surf lifesavers conducting water searches for Raz Burtonwood at Lighthouse Beach in Ballina. Marc Stapelberg

The Ballina Lighthouse Surf Club member was known to be a strong swimmer and a well-respected man in the Ballina community.

Surf club patrols, police, marine rescue, SES and community members have been helping tirelessly in the search efforts.

Police confirmed Mr Burtonwood remains missing and further investigation into his disappearance will continue.

Meanwhile, police have released an image of the swim fins used by the man and are seeking assistance from members of the public if any similar item is located on the beach.

It is believed that the yellow and black 'Mad Dog' brand fins were being worn by the missing man and that they could be washed ashore on the adjacent coastline.

Missing swimmer Raz Burtonwood was wearing fins similar to these when he went missing on Saturday. Police ask the public to look out for them on local beaches. NSW Police

If a fin, or any other item of interest is located in the area, police investigating the man's disappearance are urging the finder to come forward.

Anyone with information that is relevant to the investigation is urged to contact Ballina police, the Marine Area Command, or Crime Stoppers.

More information to come.