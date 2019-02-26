Menu
Six-year-old Jared Bannah’s death rocked the tight-knit community.
Crime

Search ramps up for drowned boy’s statue

by Chris Clarke
26th Feb 2019 1:08 PM
POLICE divers will search the Mount Morgan Dam area, near Rockhampton, on Tuesday for the memorial statue of a boy who drowned in 2015.

A public appeal was launched on Friday as part of ongoing efforts to locate the statue of 6-year-old Jared Bannah, which was stolen from the park at the end of last year.

Little Jared died in 2015 after drowning at the dam, southwest of Rockhampton, and the statue was erected in his honour for friends, family and the public to visit and pay tribute.

This memorial to Jared Bannah was stolen from a Mount Morgan park last year.
Officer in charge of Mount Morgan station Sergeant Ricky Zimitat said since making the appeal local police had been inundated with phone calls.

"We've received a number of possible leads as to where the memorial may be located, however at this stage we are concentrating on the dam," Sergeant Zimitat said.

"There has been an overwhelming amount of community support for Jared's family, including offers of financial assistance to have a new statue made.

"However as part of our commitment to return the original statue safely we are utilising police divers today to canvass areas of interest within the waterway."

Jared Bannah drowned at Mount Morgan Dam in 2015.
Jared's parents Andrew and Tereasa Bannah have thanked the community for their help.

"The memorial is of great significance to us and to so many others who care about us, and it would mean a great deal to have it returned safely."

Police are continuing to urge anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of the statue to come forward.

Members of the public are also being advised not conduct their own searches of the Mount Morgan Dam for the statue for safety reasons.

