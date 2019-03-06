Search on for Japanese cultural exchange students

CALLING ALL STUDENTS: Lismore City Council are calling for applications for participants in the Sister City Student Exchange program, giving students the opportunity to live in Lismore's sister city, Yamato Takada. LCC is also looking for host families.

LISMORE City Council are looking for both host families to take on a Japanese exchange student, and for students themselves who are interested in participating in the student exchange program in Japan.

Applications are open for the 2019 Sister City Student Exchange Program to Yamato Takada in Japan.

Lismore City Council and Yamato Takada have enjoyed a sister city relationship since 1963 - the first sister city relationship ever adopted between Australia and Japan.

The annual Sister City Student Exchange Program is an ongoing legacy of the agreement, enabling local high school students to get a taste of Japanese culture, cuisine and history on the annual 10-day exchange.

Unlike a tourist holiday, students stay with host families, visit local schools and even meet local dignitaries and the Mayor, giving them a unique insight into life in Yamato Takada.

Sister City Advisory Group chairperson Neil Marks said it was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

"This is an opportunity to broaden horizons, learn about the world and be treated to an experience like no other,” Mr Marks said.

"I have been on one of these exchanges and I can tell you it is a real eye-opener.

"Our sister city relationship is more than 50 years old, and the people of Yamato Takada treat their Lismore visitors like family.

"They place great value on the relationship and it is truly something special to be part of; to witness that love for Lismore and such deep respect for our city in another country.”

Council is now calling for nominations from secondary students to participate in the exchange program during the September school holidays as well as seeking nominations from interested people to host Japanese students when they come to Lismore later this year.

"Being a host family is also a fantastic experience - I have done it myself several times,” Mr Marks said.

"The students are so gracious and respectful. It's an absolute pleasure to share your home with them, and learn about their culture and country.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to build your cultural understanding and foster great friendships.”

Interested people need to nominate by April 29. Forms can be found online at lismore.nsw.gov.au.

For more information, phone Student Exchange Program Coordinator Michella Wade on 1300 87 83 87.