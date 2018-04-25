Menu
Ebony, 13, has been missing from the Landsborough area since Saturday. Her grandmother, Rosemary Kampf, has made a desperate plea for information on her whereabouts.
Ebony, 13, has been missing from the Landsborough area since Saturday. Her grandmother, Rosemary Kampf, has made a desperate plea for information on her whereabouts.
Search on for Coast teen missing for five days

Chloe Lyons
by
25th Apr 2018 9:33 AM | Updated: 3:14 PM

The grandmother of a missing 13-year-old Sunshine Coast girl has made a desperate plea for information on her whereabouts.

In a Facebook post Rosemary Kampf said her granddaughter, Ebony, had been missing from the Landsborough area since Saturday morning.

She urged anyone with information to contact her or Policelink on 13 14 44.

Ms Kampf has been contacted for further comment, but has not yet responded.

Another Coast teen, Stage Moore, 15, went missing from the Tewantin area on April 17, but was found yesterday after extensive media coverage.

