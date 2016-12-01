Search of house uncovers cannabis plants

POLICE from the Richmond TAG unit have located cannabis plants in South Lismore.

Police allege that on Wednesday afternoon they saw a car parked outside a South Lismore address with stolen number plates, senior constable David Henderson said.

Checks on the house revealed that a warrant offender may be living there.

Police attended the address and searched the property, discovering two medium sized cannabis plants growing inside the house.

The man wanted on warrants was not located, snr cnst Henderson said.

A 23-year-old South Lismore woman was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for cultivating a prohibited drug and will appear in Lismore Local Court this month.