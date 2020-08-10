Search is on for lucky lottery winner

Are you the Maclean owner of a $100,000 Lucky Lotteries ticket?

ONE Clarence Valley player is about to make an exciting discovery after winning first prize in today's Lucky Lotteries.

Maclean Newsagency manager Jeremiah Fear said he was eagerly waiting for the unregistered winner to check their ticket and discover they scored a $100,000 prize.

"Hopefully the winner comes in soon to check their ticket and we can delight them with the news," he said.

"We can only imagine all of the exciting things they will do with their prize, once they realise they've won.

"It's certainly added a buzz to the store. Everyone's checking their tickets, hoping it is them."

Because the ticket is unregistered officials from the Lott have no way of contacting the winner to break the news, so the hunt has begun for the mystery ticketholder.

"If you purchased a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot ticket in draw 10399 from Maclean Newsagency, you have 100,000 reasons to check your ticket today," The Lott spokesperson Ally Ramsamy said.

"Imagine the joy of realising you're holding a ticket worth $100,000. I am sure it would obliterate any Monday blues."

Ms Ramsamy said if you discover you are holding the winning ticket to please contact the Lott on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize.

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $5.80 million for draw 1497 while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $2.58 million for draw 10400.