Search is on for Lismore's best gardens

GREEN THUMBS: Caniaba Public School won first prize for their vegetable garden in the small schools garden division 2018 Lismore District Garden Club Spring competition. Supplied

THE Lismore Home Garden Education Club is thrilled by the number of green thumbs in the 2480 postcode keen to show off their hard work by entering their annual competition.

Garden Club secretary Dawn Coles said the competition was a marvellous opportunity for gardeners to share the joy of their flowers, shrubs and vegetables to have on display for judging in the annual competition.

And Mrs Coles said if any gardeners were still undecided, they should simply have a go because it's lots of fun.

"It's free to enter and we have sections for home gardens, school gardens, retirement villages and business premises," she said.

"We have some first-time entries which is really good.

"It's not too late to enter, people can go by the Lismore Garden Centre in Union St and pick up a form or call me on 6628 2133."

Mrs Coles said the club has been thrilled by the number and variety of entries whom she said will really enjoy meeting their experienced judges.

"Ellie Delphin from Casino is judging the private gardens, while the retirement homes and school gardens and are judged by perennial champion Dorothy Cox with Laurel Cameron as chief steward," shesaod.

Mrs Cox said you don't have to have the perfect garden as there are many special segments to enter.

She said there are nearly 30 individual categories ranging from first-timers to displays of flowers, vegetable gardens, bromeliads, roses, cacti, climbers and water features.

"Some of the retirement home residents are entering their pot plants and small gardens," she said.

"You don't have to be an expert, you just have to love gardening."

Lismore Garden Centre have entry forms and the winning gardens will be open for viewing on September 21 and 22 and

Mrs Coles encouraged everyone to get involved.

"Entries close on Monday September 9th and anyone interested in learning more should contact me via dcoles39@outlook.com, 6628 2133," she said.

"School gardens are judged on the 14th and 15th of September, and retirement homes on the 13th and we announce the winners on the 16th."