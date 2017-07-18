Search for woman and child missing from North Coast

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman and her child missing from the Far North Coast.

Tarryn Leigh Corlet, 43, and her four-year-old daughter were last believed to be in the Kingscliff area on the Far North Coast of NSW, but may be travelling and have possibly headed south to Melbourne, Victoria.

Police, family and friends are concerned for the welfare of Tarryn and her daughter.

Local police have made inquiries to locate the mother and child without success.

Tarryn Leigh Corlet, 43.

It's believed Tarryn may be driving a gold Toyota Corolla sedan with NSW registration QMC732.

Tarryn is described as Caucasian in appearance, 150cm to 155cm tall, with a thin build and short brown/ginger hair.

Police are urging anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.