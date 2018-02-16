Menu
Search for ute involved in crash

This is an example of the red VU commodore police are searching for.
This is an example of the red VU commodore police are searching for. Contributed

POLICE are searching for the driver of a red VU Commodore as they investigate an incident that happened last Monday.

The Commodore ute with a partial number plate BGJ65? or similar, reversed into a parked vehicle on Jubilee Street and drove off without exchanging details.

The ute should have damage on either corner and possibly bluish paint scuffs.

Police would like to have a chat to the owner/driver of the ute.

If you are the owner or were the driver please contact Lismore police.

If you know who the driver or owner is, please contact Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E129292901

Topics:  crash lismore crime northern rivers crime vu commodre ute

Lismore Northern Star
