Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marine Rescue are resuming the search for two missing men at sea.
Marine Rescue are resuming the search for two missing men at sea.
News

Search for two men missing off the Mid North Coast

Rachel Vercoe
30th Dec 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE search has resumed this morning for two men missing in a small dinghy off the Mid North Coast after family members raised the alarm.

The two men, aged 70 and 34 were reported to have left Coffs Harbour on board a five-metre aluminium dinghy at 6am on Sunday, headed south towards Sawtell Reef.

Family members on shore raised the alarm with NSW Police when they did not return.

Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue vessel Coffs 30, Coffs Harbour Water Police and a rescue helicopter searched the vicinity last night.

A crew from Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour has returned to the water to continue the search this morning.

This morning's operation involves Coffs 30, Water Police and four helicopters, one of which is searching north to the Solitary Islands.

boating missing search and rescue
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man faces court over alleged stabbing at Kyogle

        premium_icon Man faces court over alleged stabbing at Kyogle

        News POLICE will allege that the man became aggressive towards another man during an argument over facilities at a campground.

        What you need to know about the deadly ‘LEGO’ pills

        premium_icon What you need to know about the deadly ‘LEGO’ pills

        News Warnings over high-dose MDMA pills in the shape of ‘LEGO’ blocks

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        News They have urged other states and territories to do the same

        Summer of sport is heating up

        premium_icon Summer of sport is heating up

        Sport BIG few weeks ahead with cricket, tennis, lawn bowls, horse racing and speedway...