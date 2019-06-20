SEARCH FOR THEO: Police divers to join search today

Police with search dogs prepare to search the heavy bushland between Watergoes and The Pass in Byron Bay in the search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez.

Police with search dogs prepare to search the heavy bushland between Watergoes and The Pass in Byron Bay in the search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez. Marc Stapelberg

THE search for missing Belgian teen Theo Hayez resumes in Byron Bay today, with police divers expected to join the effort to find him shortly.

Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe said police would continue to search bushland around Cape Byron headland today.

He said that today, "we'll have further resources out in the field, police from the police rescue unit at Lismore, the Brunswick Valley Volunteer Rescue unit will be here abseiling some of the cliff areas that haven't been accessed as yet, we'll have specialised divers from the dive unit and our dog handlers will continue tomorrow.

"We have to make sure that we cover every possible scenario and that's exactly what we're doing. We'll use drones as well.

"Our focus around the headland is consistent with some of the phone data we've received.”

Police are still working with the messaging service WhatsApp, an text service Theo was assumed to be using the night he disappeared, to gain access to the teen's messages.

"Our communication with some of the service providers and Google is going well, our investigators are compiling all of that information at present,” Det Insp Kehoe said.

"I don't have access to the messages. Our investigators have that information.”

Theo's mother is expected to arrive in Australia next week, joining Theo's father and other family members as the search continues for the missing Belgian national.

