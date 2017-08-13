Search for missing swimmer at Byron Bay

SUNDAY 10.00am: NO TRACE of a swimmer, reported as being in distress, has been found at Belongil Beach, despite a two hour search by emergency services.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast Duty Officer Jimmy Keough said a member of the public contacted 000 at 5.30pm yesterday to report they thought they saw a swimmer in distress, 300 metres offshore, and 300m west of the wreck.

Police, ambulance and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter joined surf life savers in the search, conducting a thorough search of the vicinity until 7pm.

Mr Keough said nothing was located, and no one has been reported missing.

SUNDAY 9.45am: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to assist SLSA crews to search for a missing swimmer last seen off Belongil Beach west of the wreck at Byron Bay last night.

The search was conducted at last light, SLSA jet ski crews from Byron Bay continued with the search whilst the Westpac Rescue Helicopter completed a number of aerial searches of the area as requested through local Police services.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter returned to Lismore Helibase with nothing located from the aerial search. Local Police and SLSA are continuing with their investigation and search.