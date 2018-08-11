'Extensive search' for missing man enters 10th day

RFS and NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service assist in the search for for Blue Springs man Damien Roadley

UPDATE 11.40am: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter specialist search and rescue crews are on scene at Blue Knob today helping in the search for Damien Roadley.

Crews are briefed as Lifesaver 21 remains in the Nimbin area, searching for missing man Damien Roadley.

Chief Executive Officer of the service Stephen Leahy said crews had been briefed on the ground at Nimbin Showground and the helicopter is winching in police crews to the central search area.

The helicopter crew will resume their aerial search of the mountain.

Mr Leahy said "it is an incredibly extensive search".

"Everyone is committed to doing their best and we hope for the best."

He said the helicopter would return to Sydney today at about 1.30pm.

It is hoped another helicopter will join the search.

Original story: SEARCH crew are back on Blue Knob Mountain, looking for missing man Damien Roadley.

It has been 10 days since family received a call from him, saying his camp fire up on the mountain had gotten away.

Friends and family continue their extensive search to find Mr Roadley, and are joined today by the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter, RFS helicopter, SES, VRA and police.

Mr Roadley's belongings were found at a lookout the morning after he was last heard from, but there has been no other sign of Mr Roadley.

Search crews remain hopeful of finding Mr Roadley, and friends have described him on Facebook as being resourceful and familiar with the area.