Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Northern Rivers man Damien Roadley has been reported missing after he went camping at Blue Knob, near Nimbin.
Northern Rivers man Damien Roadley has been reported missing after he went camping at Blue Knob, near Nimbin.
News

Search for missing man enters seventh day

8th Aug 2018 10:45 AM

TODAY marks the seventh day Damien Roadley has been missing on Blue Knob Mountain.

Mr Roadley of Blue Springs has not been since nor heard from since a phone call at 7pm last Wednesday night.

During the phone call he expressed concern about a campfire which had become out of control.

A resident said despite police issuing a press release calling for help to find Mr Roadley, they had not resumed their search of the mountain, which ended on Friday.

Locals vowed to continue their search for Mr Roadley.

On Nimbin Hookups Facebook page, Sam Dowsett called on locals to help: "We managed to organise a professional climber with extensive search and rescue ... (he will) drive up from Blue Mountains ... and will be on the ground Thursday morning. Any climbers with abseiling experience wanting to help search cliff areas Thursday would be welcome. Also need to collate between parties areas already searched. Thanks to all helping.”

Mr Roadley is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 165-170cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

At this time of his disappearance he was wearing blue jeans, a dark grey t-shirt with a kangaroo motif on the back, a green 'Nimbin Headers' hooded jumper and hiking boots.

Anyone with information about Mr Roadley's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

blue knob mountain damien roadley northern rivers missing man
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    The Northern Rivers suburbs where house prices are surging

    premium_icon The Northern Rivers suburbs where house prices are surging

    Property NEW data shows these are the best places to buy if you're looking for a solid investment.

    'This is tough': All of NSW now officially in drought

    'This is tough': All of NSW now officially in drought

    News It has been one of the driest winters on record across the state

    • 8th Aug 2018 10:15 AM
    WATER CRISIS: Tank owners battle as dry weather continues

    premium_icon WATER CRISIS: Tank owners battle as dry weather continues

    Weather "Last month I did double the deliveries I did last year in June”

    Advice to first home buyers in Lismore, Goonellabah

    premium_icon Advice to first home buyers in Lismore, Goonellabah

    News You need to move quick to snap up a place under $350,000

    Local Partners