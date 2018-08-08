Search for missing man enters seventh day

Northern Rivers man Damien Roadley has been reported missing after he went camping at Blue Knob, near Nimbin.

TODAY marks the seventh day Damien Roadley has been missing on Blue Knob Mountain.

Mr Roadley of Blue Springs has not been since nor heard from since a phone call at 7pm last Wednesday night.

During the phone call he expressed concern about a campfire which had become out of control.

A resident said despite police issuing a press release calling for help to find Mr Roadley, they had not resumed their search of the mountain, which ended on Friday.

Locals vowed to continue their search for Mr Roadley.

On Nimbin Hookups Facebook page, Sam Dowsett called on locals to help: "We managed to organise a professional climber with extensive search and rescue ... (he will) drive up from Blue Mountains ... and will be on the ground Thursday morning. Any climbers with abseiling experience wanting to help search cliff areas Thursday would be welcome. Also need to collate between parties areas already searched. Thanks to all helping.”

Mr Roadley is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 165-170cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

At this time of his disappearance he was wearing blue jeans, a dark grey t-shirt with a kangaroo motif on the back, a green 'Nimbin Headers' hooded jumper and hiking boots.

Anyone with information about Mr Roadley's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.