Search for missing fisherman off Double Island Point
A SEARCH and rescue operation is currently underway for a missing fisherman who fell overboard off Double Island Point early this morning.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the marine incident occurred about seven nautical miles off the shore about 3.20am.
"The search is continuing for a missing man," the spokeswoman said.
"At this stage we don't have any further detail."
The RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter is searching the area to try and find the fisherman, a spokesperson said.
The operation is being coordinated by Queensland Water Police.
More to come.