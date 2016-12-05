Search for missing bushwalker ends in arrest

POLICE have gone from being rescuers to jailers during an incident yesterday.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said that on Sunday police were called to Terania Creek Road at Terania Creek in relation to a missing bush walker.

After an initial search failed to locate him the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called in to assist.

Three hours later the man was found.

However, the 31-year-old Dunoon man happened to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and so after passing a health check he was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.