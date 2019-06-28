Menu
Volunteers search bushland around the market place and Arts Factory in search of any sign of missing backpacker Theo Hayez, 18, of Belgium. Marc Stapelberg
News

Search for missing backpacker to resume

Javier Encalada
28th Jun 2019 10:35 AM

NORTHERN Rivers residents will continue the search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez in the Byron Shire this weekend.

A new call for volunteers has been launched on social media, asking for people to gather this Sunday from 9.30am.

The searchers will meet at the Grays Lane car park at Tyagarah beach.

Searchers are advised to wear sturdy walking shoes - preferably boots - long-sleeved pants and top, sunscreen and hat, and take a raincoat, water and snacks.

"It's a good idea to bring a bamboo or large stick as it is very helpful in the bush," the Facebook event stated.

18 year-old Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez arrived in Byron Bay on May 29 and checked in to Wake Up Byron backpackers accommodation.

Theo is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 180cm to 190cm tall, with a thin build and blond hair.

He was last seen in Byron Bay on May 31 leaving Cheeky Monkeys nightclub on Jonson St

Hayez was caught on CCTV footage leaving the nightclub around 11pm.

In the footage, he walks around the corner from the nightclub's main entrance, along Kingsley Street.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, beige pants and black shoes.

  • Any information about his whereabouts can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800333000, or Byron police on +61266859499.

 

