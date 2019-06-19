Search for missing backpacker moves to beach

The search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez will be continuing today, with police moving it to a northern NSW beach.

The 18-year-old was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkey's on Jonson Street at Byron Bay about 11pm on May 31.

He never returned to Wake Up! hostel, where he had been staying.

The search will continue midmorning with specialist police resources being used.

NSW police, SES Volunteers and members of the community will be searching the area between The Pass and Wategos Beach.

Theo Hayez.

Police have reported there was "nothing of interest" which chose them to investigate today's area.

The teenager's father Laurent Hayez flew to Australia last week and has spent the weekend searching for his son.

He appealed for assistance from the public at Tweed Heads Police Station on Monday, facing a room packed with members of the media.

Mr Hayez had been holidaying in Australia since November, accompanied by his cousin, who has been heavily involved in the search.

SES volunteers search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez around Cape Byron Lighthouse on Monday. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm to 190cm tall, with a thin build and blonde hair.

He was last seen dressed in a black hooded jumper, beige pants and black shoes.

Mr Hayez belongings, including his phone, bank cards and passport, have not been used since May 31.

Police are continuing to appeal for public assistance, to anyone who may have CCTV from surrounding areas from about 11pm on Friday 31 May 2019, or anyone with dashcam footage from Jonson or Tennyson streets to come forward.

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.