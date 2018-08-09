Menu
Northern Rivers man Damien Roadley has been reported missing after he went camping at Blue Knob, near Nimbin.
Search for man lost on mountain resumes today

Cathy Adams
9th Aug 2018 7:00 AM

A SEARCH for missing man Damien Roadley will resume this morning.

A police rescue crew and SES volunteers will gather at Blue Knob mountain to search for the Blue Springs man, who was last heard from on Wednesday night last week, when he called family from the top on the mountain to say he was concerned his camp fire had gotten out of control.

Searches to date found Mr Roadley's belongings, but no sign of Mr Roadley.

The search is set to begin at 8am this morning.

blue knob damien roadley nimbin northern rivers missing person police
