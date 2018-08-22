Search for man after child approached at school

POLICE are searching for a man described as chubby and with bandages on his feet after a child was approached at a Tweed Heads school yesterday.

Police said about 3pm yesterday, a seven-year-old girl left the grounds of her school on Stuart St when she was met by a man at the gate, who had a conversation with her.

The man took the child's hand and lead her a short distance away.

As the girl's mother approached the school, the child saw her and ran towards her mother.

The mother and child left the area and contacted the school about the incident. Police were subsequently informed of the matter.

Officers from Tweed Byron Police District commenced inquiries into the incident and have conducted extensive inquiries and patrols of the area to locate the man.

CCTV footage from local shops and businesses has been reviewed to assist in identifying the man.

He is described as chubby with a beard and brown hair with bandaids and bandages on his feet.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident, who has not already spoken to police, to come forward and contact Tweed Heads Police on (07) 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers.