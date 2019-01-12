Menu
Police were out in force at Emily Gap on Friday morning looking for Monika Billen. Picture: SATRIA DYER-DARMAWAN
News

Police call for information on missing German tourist

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
12th Jan 2019 1:30 PM

THE search for German tourist Monika Billen, missing near Alice Springs, continues as police urge the public to come forward with information.

Police want to talk to the occupants of eight cars that drove past the 62-year-old on Barrett Dr on January 1.

Superintendent Pauline Vicary said no one from the cars that drove past had been in touch.

"Just don't assume that other people are going to tell us and you don't need to if people know information we really need them to call us," she said.

Police have also had to revisit the timeline of Ms Billen's whereabouts after the person who dropped her at the Olive Pink Botanic Garden has second guessed the dates.

Yesterday police were using a drone, motorbikes and helicopters at Emily Gap to search for Ms Billen. She was seen at Emily Gap on the afternoon of January 1.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 131 444.

