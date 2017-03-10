Search for driver who hit parked car and ran

POLICE are seeking the driver of a car that was involved in a crash at East Lismore, but drove off instead of stopping.

The vehicle described as a White Toyota Hilux single cab four wheel drive utility with an aluminium tray back and large silver tool box, Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command Police said.

About 9.45pm on Thursday March 9 the vehicle has ran into the rear of a parked vehicle near the intersection of Dibbs and Daley Streets, East Lismore.

The driver left the location without exchanging details with the owner of the other vehicle, snr cnst Henderson said.

The vehicle was last seen driving east on Daley Street East Lismore at high speed.

The damage to the rear of the parked was so extensive the vehicle cannot be driven.

The owner of the damaged vehicle is a community home nurse and needs her vehicle for work.

Police are appealing for information about the offending vehicle.

If you know something please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or Crime stoppers 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E63928121.