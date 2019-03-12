Search for 'brave' heroes who rescued woman from river

Police are searching for any dashcam of the car similar to the one pictured.

Police are searching for any dashcam of the car similar to the one pictured. Contributed

POLICE are searching for the two "brave people” who rescued a woman after her car plunged into the Wilson River last week.

Richmond District Police crime manager, Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay, said they were appealing for any information about the movements of the 84-year-old woman prior to her car going into the river.

"We're asking for anyone who may have seen a vehicle that was involved in accident on Friday afternoon,” he said.

"An 84-year-old local woman unfortunately lost her life after the vehicle plunged into the river.

"We'd like to hear from anyone who might have been involved in the rescue of the 84-year-old woman or had seen her driving prior to the accident.

"There were some very brave people who got in the water and helped release that woman from the vehicle.

"We'd like to know who those people were.

"We know there were two people and one particular brave person got into the car and was able to release the seatbelt and removed her from the car.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.