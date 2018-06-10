Menu
MISSING WOMAN: Jacqueline Kupke is still missing and police fear for her safety.
Crime

German backpacker found safe and well

9th Jun 2018 11:15 AM

UPDATE1026: POLICE have found the young German backpacker missing for over a week.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon NSW Police said "A backpacker missing from Byron Bay has been located safe and well.

"The 20-year-old was located a short while ago.

"Police thank the community and the media for their assistance."

 

POLICE hold serious concerns for the whereabouts of a German backpacker who was last seen in Byron Bay a week ago. Jacqueline Kupke, 20, was last seen on Friday June 1, at a school on Carlyle St, Byron Bay.

She was reported missing to officers from Tweed/Byron Police District on Thursday June 7, after failing to show up for work on Monday June 4.

Police and her family in Germany have serious concerns for her welfare as her disappearance is considered out of character.

Jacqueline is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, with a thin build, olive complexion, brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone who sees Jacqueline, or knows her whereabouts, is urged to contact police immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

