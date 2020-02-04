Search continues to uncover toxic danger on our firegrounds

Professor Ed Burton of Southern Cross Geoscience is looking at the levels of a toxic element in bushfire affected soil.

Southern Cross University Professor Ed Burton, who made a world-first discovery last year which uncovered another potential toxic threat to fire fighters during bushfires is ready to recruit a PhD student test soil across the Northern Rivers.

“I have not had time to do any further sampling or analyses on the chromium-6 project,” Mr Burton said.

“The whole research process is actually pretty slow – at this stage we are optimising our analytical method and trying to recruit a PhD student to undertake the hands-on work.”

The project, based at Southern Cross University, will receive $390,000 in funding over the next three years from the Australian Research Council to directly measure chromium-6 in soil samples.

After several years of research, Prof Burton found naturally occurring metal chromium-3 can be converted by extreme bushfire heat – up to 1000 degrees – into the highly toxic and cancerous Cr-6.

The findings of Prof Burton’s research concern the long term health benefits of firefighters exposed to Cr-6 long after the flames have gone out.

“Cr-6 can cause lung cancer and leach into waterways,” Prof Burton told The Northern Star in January.

Since the research was released last year, Rous County Council has conducted testing, sampling from Rocky Creek Dam, before and after the significant rain in January to test for Cr-6.

Test results came in on January 22, reporting no detectable levels of chromium or Cr-6 in the water.

The Australian Drinking Water Guidelines state chromium levels should not exceed 0.05mg/L.

Comments in the guidelines state when general chromium levels exceed 0.05mg/L then to analyse for hexavalent chromium.

“As part of our routine Drinking Water Monitoring Program... we monitor Chromium (total) levels within the supply area on a monthly basis,” a spokesperson from Rous said.

“If a level of Chromium (total) above 0.05mg/L is detected, we would then analyse for Cr-6.”

Results from the laboratory are expressed as less than the PQL of 0.005mg/L.

“As a result of the fires in the catchment, in consultation with NSW Health and industry specialists, we will continue to assess the need for further sampling over the next few weeks and months, and respond as required.”

In the USA there is a Public Health Goal of just 0.02 micrograms per litre for Cr-6 in drinking water.

This is 2500 times lower than Australian drinking water guidelines.

NSW Health said local councils were responsible for ensuring safe drinking water supply.

“NSW Health supports local government water utilities with free testing of drinking water for a range of chemicals, including total chromium, whether as Cr-3 or Cr-6,” a spokesperson said.

“The Guidelines recommend confirmation by re-sampling, assessment of any potential health risk, an investigation to determine the possible sources of the contamination and recommendations for additional testing.

“Chromium can also be removed from water with appropriate water treatment protocols.”

Water utilities with catchments affected by bushfires are eligible for additional comprehensive chemical testing funded by NSW Health.