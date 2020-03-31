Bulldozer, police dog brought in to help with search

MISSING: Police and other emergency services are searching for Michael Davis, from Eden Creek, who was reported missing last week.

NSW POLICE are continuing their search for a missing Eden Creek man, who was last seen on February 12 in Kyogle during a minor flood event.

Michael Davis was reported missing last week by a friend who was unable to get in contact him since February 9.

Richmond Police District officers, with the assistance of the State Emergency Services, have been searching for Mr Davis since Friday.

The search involved a thorough inspection of his rural property on O'Donnell Road, Eden Creek, which is near Kyogle.

The search team located a Suzuki 4WD near O'Donnell Creek on Saturday, believed to be owned by Mr Davis.

However, Mr Davis is yet to be located, and police are appealing for public assistance to help find him.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police will continue their search today but will reassess this afternoon to see where to take the investigation.

"We had the luxury of an excavator hired from Kyogle Council, which got through very thick dense lantana and made the search a little bit easier," Insp Vandergriend said.

"They cleared the area they needed to clear as part of the search pattern, and I believe that's continuing today.

"We had the cadaver dog there yesterday but it's not there today.

"If we don't locate anyone today, we'll have to reassess where we further our inquires and search patterns into the future and wherever the investigation takes us."

It is believed he was last seen about 12.40pm on Wednesday, February 12, when he visited a pharmacy on Summerland Way in Kyogle.

He is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 180-185cm tall, with a medium build and grey hair.

Police hold concerns for Mr Davis' welfare due to weather conditions in the area at the time he went missing and due to existing health conditions.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Casino Police Station on 02 6662 0000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.