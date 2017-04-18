Police fear missing teen swimmer has drowned after search

EMERGENCY services have called off the search for teenager Ali Mosawi who went missing in the water at Pebbly Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Grafton police officer Inspector Jo Reid said the search would resume at first light on Tuesday morning. Tragically, it has now entered the recovery phase.

"We've done as much as we could for the day, and we'll head back out tomorrow with water police and a land-based beach patrol in the hope he'll turn up," she told The Daily Examiner.



"The search will be scaled right back today and if it's not concluded we will reassess after that."

UPDATE, 8AM MONDAY: Police have resumed the search for Ali Mosawi missing southeast of Grafton.

Police officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command began an extensive search for the missing 17-year-old boy on Saturday afternoon with the assistance of local surf rescue personnel and the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter. However, the boy was unable to be located.

The search was suspended at about 6pm yesterday and resumed again this morning, and will involve local police assisted by officers from Marine Area Command, including police divers, as well as volunteers from Surf Live Saving NSW, Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter and other agencies.

Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page. People are reminded they should not report crime information via social media pages.

Ali Mosawi, 17, became caught in a rip at Pebbly Beach in the Yuraygir National Park, 55km north of Coffs Harbour, just before 4pm on Saturday, 15th April, 2017.

ORIGINAL STORY, SUNDAY, 10AM: Police resumed a search at first light on this morning for a missing 17-year-old boy who got into difficulty while swimming at Pebbly Beach, south of Grafton, on Saturday.

Police have been told the teenager was swimming at the isolated and unpatrolled beach with four other people near the camping area in the Yuraygir National Park, when the group were washed into a rip current just before 4pm.

The other members of the group managed to get to shore but the 17-year-old boy did not return to land. It was understood that he was not a strong swimmer. A member of the public noticed the incident and contacted emergency services.

After reports of the incident began to emerge a multi-agency rescue effort was immediately launched.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command began an extensive search for the missing teenager, with the assistance of local surf rescue personnel and the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter; while three jet skis crewed by members of the public scanned for several hours after the alarm was raised however the boy was unable to be located.

Emergency services attended and treated one of the other boys who had taken on a lot of water. He was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

The search was suspended due to low light conditions at 6pm Saturday after fading light made it unsafe for the operation to continue safely. Sunday's search will included members of the Marine Area Command, including police divers, to assist.

Conditions for the rescuers yesterday had been described as "challenging" with the swell around the 2-4ft mark and visibility to the bottom less than a metre.

A massive search will to continue today and updates will be provided as they come to hand.