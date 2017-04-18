25°
News

Police fear missing teen swimmer has drowned after search

Lesley Apps
| 16th Apr 2017 10:25 AM Updated: 17th Apr 2017 3:23 PM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EMERGENCY services have called off the search for teenager Ali Mosawi who went missing in the water at Pebbly Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Grafton police officer Inspector Jo Reid said the search would resume at first light on Tuesday morning. Tragically, it has now entered the recovery phase.

"We've done as much as we could for the day, and we'll head back out tomorrow with water police and a land-based beach patrol in the hope he'll turn up," she told The Daily Examiner.

"The search will be scaled right back today and if it's not concluded we will reassess after that."

Photos
View Gallery

UPDATE, 8AM MONDAY: Police have resumed the search for Ali Mosawi missing southeast of Grafton.

Police officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command began an extensive search for the missing 17-year-old boy on Saturday afternoon with the assistance of local surf rescue personnel and the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter. However, the boy was unable to be located.

The search was suspended at about 6pm yesterday and resumed again this morning, and will involve local police assisted by officers from Marine Area Command, including police divers, as well as volunteers from Surf Live Saving NSW, Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter and other agencies.

Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page. People are reminded they should not report crime information via social media pages.

>> RELATED STORY: Friends pay tribute to teen feared drowned

 

Ali Mosawi, 17, became caught in a rip at Pebbly Beach in the Yuraygir National Park, 55km north of Coffs Harbour, just before 4pm on Saturday, 15th April, 2017.
Ali Mosawi, 17, became caught in a rip at Pebbly Beach in the Yuraygir National Park, 55km north of Coffs Harbour, just before 4pm on Saturday, 15th April, 2017.

 

ORIGINAL STORY, SUNDAY, 10AM: Police resumed a search at first light on this morning for a missing 17-year-old boy who got into difficulty while swimming at Pebbly Beach, south of Grafton, on Saturday.

Police have been told the teenager was swimming at the isolated and unpatrolled beach with four other people near the camping area in the Yuraygir National Park, when the group were washed into a rip current just before 4pm.

The other members of the group managed to get to shore but the 17-year-old boy did not return to land. It was understood that he was not a strong swimmer. A member of the public noticed the incident and contacted emergency services.

After reports of the incident began to emerge a multi-agency rescue effort was immediately launched.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command began an extensive search for the missing teenager, with the assistance of local surf rescue personnel and the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter; while three jet skis crewed by members of the public scanned for several hours after the alarm was raised however the boy was unable to be located.

Ali Mosawi, 17, became caught in a rip at Pebbly Beach in the Yuraygir National Park, 55km north of Coffs Harbour, just before 4pm on Saturday, 15th April, 2017.
Ali Mosawi, 17, became caught in a rip at Pebbly Beach in the Yuraygir National Park, 55km north of Coffs Harbour, just before 4pm on Saturday, 15th April, 2017.

 

Emergency services attended and treated one of the other boys who had taken on a lot of water. He was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

The search was suspended due to low light conditions at 6pm Saturday after fading light made it unsafe for the operation to continue safely. Sunday's search will included members of the Marine Area Command, including police divers, to assist.

Conditions for the rescuers yesterday had been described as "challenging" with the swell around the 2-4ft mark and visibility to the bottom less than a metre.

A massive search will to continue today and updates will be provided as they come to hand.

Pebbly Beach
Pebbly Beach Caitlan Charles
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  editors picks missing person search swimmer

Hospital delays 'dramatically reduced' baby's survival hopes

Hospital delays 'dramatically reduced' baby's survival hopes

DELAYS in providing emergency care to an expectant mother at a northern New South Wales hospital reduced the chances of the baby living, a Coroner has ruled.

Man dies following Duranbah Road crash

Police have been called to an accident at Duranbah Rd, just south of Tropical Fruit World.

The 51-year-old male driver – and sole occupant – died at the scene

Police fear missing teen swimmer has drowned after search

Ali Mosawi, 17, became caught in a rip at Pebbly Beach in the Yuraygir National Park southeast of Grafton, just before 4pm on Saturday, 15th April, 2017.

Extensive water search continues for missing 17-year-old boy

We honour our women in service this ANZAC Day

ANZAC Day is the day on which we remember all Australians who served and died in war.

RSL LifeCare ANZAC Day focus this year will be on 'Women in Service'

Local Partners

TRAFFIC WATCH: 15km queue on Pacific Highway

NORTHBOUND traffic is banked up 15km, delaying traffic by 40 minutes.

Father and son road trip now a film

Kyogle's Peter 'Kog' Godfrey and his son, James are off to Festival de Cannes in France to screen their film showcasing their 4-day journey around Australia.

Filming a holiday has led one father and son on another journey

Bluesfest Day 4: The day we go it on at Santana's show

Santana performs at the Crossroad Stage at Bluesfest 2017.

He was right, the Latin fever touched many during his show

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

THEY ARE BACK: The Lismore Carboot Market is one of many local enterprises keen to support the Lismore Flood Appeal, making it charity-of-the-day at the Easter market this Sunday, April 16.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from.

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

JOSH and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated from My Kitchen Rules.

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

Get the inside run on the next big shows on the box

MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

These are the next big shows coming to your tv

Guitar raffle chords a cure for cystic fibrosis

GUITAR HERO: A raffle featuring a trio of Gibson Les Paul Studio Electric Guitars to benefit Cystic Fibrosis reasearch will be drawn on Monday night, allowing someone to live their Eric Clapton dreams.

Strumming up support for a worthwhile cause at Bluesfest

REVIEW: Must-see act rocks your soul

Nikki Hill performs at Bluesfest 2017.

Nikki Hill's swagger infused fresh blood into the old devils' RnB.

Good vibrations the Bluesfest mantra

WHO: At Bluesfest one woman showed her love of things Dr Who with a vibrant TARDIS tattoo.

Let the music wash over you and engage your spirit

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home offers huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient, leafy and family...

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Build in one of Byron&#39;s finest precincts

36 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $2,600,000 to...

Don't let this rare opportunity pass to build your dream home or subdivision (STCA) in one of the most sought after streets of Byron Bay. North facing and sitting...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,600,000

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!