Search continues for alleged attacker

Police have appealed for information into the whereabouts of Leon Edward King, from Lismore. NSW Police

POLICE have issued another appeal for help locating a man wanted over an alleged assault.

They are investigating the wherebouts of 28-year-old Leon Edward King, wanted after an alleged domestic-violence-related assault in Goonellabah, and are re-appealing for public assistance to help locate him.

Following a public appeal, a 23-year-old woman police held concerns for was located on June 5.

Officers from Richmond Police District are continuing the search for Mr King.

He was described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Island appearance, about 190cm tall, of a large build with black hair, a black beard and moustache.

Police have information he may be in the Northern Rivers region.

Officers are urging anyone who sees Leon King not to approach him, but to instead contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.