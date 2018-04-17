Menu
Emegency services searched Tallow Beach in vain for a missing surfer this afternoon.
News

Search called off after surfer reported missing

17th Apr 2018 9:10 PM

A SEARCH for a surfer reported missing at Cape Byron has been called off.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tallow Beach to assist in finding a surfer who wass reported missing late this afternoon.

Lifeguards and police conducted a ground and water search while the rescue helicopter undertook a number of flights across the area and out to sea.

Amid fading light, nothinig was located and the search was called off.

Police have been approached for comment.

cape byron northern rivers rescue tallow beach
Lismore Northern Star

