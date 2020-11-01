Menu
A LEGEND PASSES: Hollywood star Sean Connery dead

by Frank Chung
31st Oct 2020 11:54 PM | Updated: 1st Nov 2020 12:24 AM

Legendary Scottish actor Sir Sean Connery, who first brought James Bond to the screen, has died at the age of 90.

His family announced that he had died overnight in his sleep in the Bahamas, the BBC reported, after being unwell for some time.

The Academy Award and BAFTA-winning actor, whose career spanned decades, was best known for his portrayal of 007, bringing author Ian Fleming's dashing secret agent to life seven times, starting with 1962's Dr No.

Sir Sean became the epitome of the dashing Mr Bond, playing him in several instalments including From Russia with Love, Goldfinger and Thunderball.

His other films included The Untouchables, The Hunt for Red October and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Sean Connery in 1962’s Dr No.
KNIGHTED BY THE QUEEN

Connery was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2000.

He retired from acting in 2006, and in recent years had largely become a recluse, rarely leaving a gated community in the Bahamas where he lived with his second wife Micheline Roquebrune.

He celebrated his 90th birthday in August, when he was spotted in public for the first time in three years looking cheerful as he enjoyed a round of golf.

"It's all set up for him there, all his needs are covered in the Bahamas," a source told The Sun at the time.

"He doesn't venture out of Lyford Cay much and has people visit him instead. He has become a bit of a recluse."

Prior to August the last time he had been seen in public was in New York in 2017, when he was seen needing a walking stick.

Sean Connery
TRIBUTES TO SCREEN LEGEND

Tributes have begun to pour in for the legend.

James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said they were "devastated" by his death, pointing out he was the first ever Bond.

"He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words - 'The name's Bond … James Bond.'"

The producers said his "gritty, witty (and) sexy" fashioning of Bond was a "revolution".

He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."


The British Film Institute said: "We're deeply saddened to hear of the passing of iconic actor Sir Sean Connery, aged 90."

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which hands out the BAFTA Awards, also paid tribute.

"We are very sorry to hear of the death of British acting legend Sir Sean Connery.

"He was a BAFTA Fellow, a BAFTA Special Award recipient and won a Leading Actor BAFTA in 1988 for The Name Of The Rose."

Originally published as Sean Connery dead at 90

