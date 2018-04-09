Seahorses start well in FNC rugby

BALLINA kick-started its season with a hard-fought 30-24 win over the Lennox Head Trojans in Far North Coast rugby union at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head, on Saturday.

Centre Anthony Lolohea produced a barnstorming performance and blew the game wide open when he fought off several defenders on his way to the tryline in the second half.

It was his second try of the afternoon and the 60m individual effort gave the Seahorses a 30-12 buffer with 13 minutes to go.

Lennox were forced into a reshuffle earlier in the half when centre Zac Beecher received a blue card from referee Aaron Reid on advice from sideline official Matthew Clayton.

The blue card has been introduced this year for referees to remove players from the field showing signs of concussion from head knocks.

Beecher was filthy that he had to come off and now faces the mandatory 12-day stand-down period. He will need a medical clearance from a doctor before he returns to the field.

"I really support the blue card; none of these guys are getting paid and their safety has to come first,” Lennox Head coach Jason McCombie said.

"He's actually fine, though, he didn't get a head knock but we'll go through the protocol now and see what happens.

"We always want Zac out there but when young Tas came on, he can run and scored a couple of tries which was good.”

It was all Lennox Head early and they went into half-time leading 12-8.

Ballina laid on 22 unanswered points in the second half with tries to bullocking front-rower Sam Pearce, five-eighth Grant Knight, winger Terry Ferguson and Lolohea.

The Trojans kept digging with late tries to winger Tasman De Groot narrowing the margin to 30-24 in the final five minutes.

"We switched off for too long in the second half, they're a lot bigger than us and I thought we handled them well early,” McCombie said.

"We rallied well at the end and if it went for another five minutes when might have got there.

"Our boys are young and we're expecting them to get a lot better as the season goes on.”

In other games:

Defending premiers Wollongbar-Alstonville beat Byron Bay 29-23 at the Byron Bay Recreation Ground.

Casino was too strong for Southern Cross University with a 32-17 win at Albert Park, Casino.

Bangalow recorded its second straight win away from home in a 16-13 effort against Casuarina.