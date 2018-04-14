Seahorses hit for six in FNC rugby

HE'S BACK: Ballina No 8 Jake Smith returns for the grand final rematch against Wollongbar-Alstonville in FNC rugby union today.

BALLINA has made six positional changes ahead of the grand final rematch against Wollongbar-Alstonville in Far North Coast rugby union at Lyle Park, Wollongbar, today.

Injuries and players unavailable has forced coach Chris Hickey to reshuffle the side that started the season with a hard-fought 30-24 over Lennox Head last weekend.

The Seahorses still have plenty of strike with five-eighth Grant Knight returning to the starting side after coming off the bench in the first round.

No 8 Jake Smith was among their best last season and plays his first game of the year while centre Joel Staude and flanker Luke Kliese have also played plenty of first grade.

"It's still a strong side and the players coming in all have plenty of experience,” Hickey said.

"We haven't even talked about last year (grand final) but we know we're in for a highly competitive game and we're focussed on that.

"It's two hard games back-to-back for us and after this we'll know what we're doing well and what we need to work on.”

Ballina has welcomed back forwards Callam Turner and Chris Wilkinson this season while the talented Tom Watson has made a home at fullback.

Flanker Nick Brydon and wingers Terry Feguson and Joel Noble have been promoted from the premiership-winning reserve grade team.

The Seahorses usually lift a gear in this game with the Dane Cupitt Shield up for grabs.

Cupitt played for both clubs before he died in a car accident in 2002 and the memorial day has been running for over 10 years.

This year will be one of the only times his parents Noel and Marg will not be there

"They're actually overseas at the moment but it will always be an important day for the club,” Hickey said.

Kick-off is 3.15pm.

In other games, Bangalow is aiming for its third straight win when it takes on Southern Cross University at Schultz Oval, Bangalow.

Lennox Head takes on the Casino Bulls at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head.

And Lismore hosts Byron Bay at Lismore Rugby Park.

Wollongbar Alstonville: 1. Matt Wright, 2. Bill Johnston, 3. Alivate Karalo, 4. Matt Scott (c), 5. Josh Galbraith, 6. Steven Mison, 7. Austin Markwort, 8. Edward Ragamate, 9. Casey Mackney, 10. George Toomey, 11. Lochlan Thomson, 12. Hamish Mould, 13. Matt Nean, 14. James Vidler, 15. Sam Kerry

Coach: Ern Sandral

Ballina: 1. Sam Pearce, 2. Luke Sipple, 3. Callam Turner, 4. Josh Hickey, 5. Chris Wilkinson, 6. Luke Kliese, 7. Nick Brydon, 8. Jake Smith, 9. Mitch Knight, 10. Grant Knight, 11. Joel Noble, 12. Anthony Lolohea, 13. Joel Staude, 14. Terry Ferguson, 15. Tom Watson

Coach: Chris Hickey

Referee: Matt Clayton

Lennox Head:

1. Josh Middleton, 2. John Young, 3. Curtis Miles, 4. Hayden Blair, 5. Jono Huddy 6. Rhys Tatum, 7. Luke Mounic, 8. Sam Powell, 9. Abe Goldsmith, 10. Hugo Marks, 11. Martin McNamara, 12. Brad Lees (c), 13. Sam Fitzgerald, 14. Tas De Groot, 15. Paul Crozier

Coach: Jason McCombie

Casino:

1. Blake Birmingham (c), 2. Jake Clark, 3. Scott Kenny, 4. Nathan Davy, 5. Callum McLennan, 6. Ben Collison, 7. Theo Van Der Merwe, 8. Josh Fuller, 9. Kurt Russell, 10. Stephen Murchie, 11. Korey Bennett, 12. Glen Pollard, 13. Rusiate Loganimasi, 14. Saimoni Rokowaqa, 15. Harrison Cusack

Coach: Doug Murray

Referee: Graham Cook

Bangalow: 1. Isaac Hill, 2. Sam Rawsthorne, 3. Simeli Miranalasekula, 4. Jock Craigie, 5. Darcy Hilton, 6. John Turagabeci, 7. Ryan Biscoe, 8. Dan Rollinson (c), 9. Tim Cohen, 10. Tom Slater, 11. Daniel Proudman, 12. Vincent Young, 13. Ryan Duffy, 14. Harley Williams, 15. Jed Erickson

Coach: Marty Clapp

Southern Cross University: 1. Pat Kelly, 2. Kirk Taylor-Brown, 3. Mitchell Bird, 4. Riley Spencer, 5. Matt Murray, 6. Grant McPherson, 7. Ben Prozinski, 8. Matt Anderson (c), 9. Will Hawkins, 10. Matt McMullen, 11. Jake Henry, 12. Caleb Waterman, 13. Aaron Ashley, 14. Pat Wilton, 15. Michael McMullen

Coach: Josh Condon

Referee: Peter Campbell

Lismore:

1. Greg Martin, 2. Kenny Gaffney, 3. Marcus Ellison, 4. Damien Cootes, 5. Ben Briggs, 6. Stephen Prosser, 7. Brendan Williams (c), 8. Nigel Marshall, 9. Cody Johnston, 10. William Fairweather, 11. Sam Johnston, 12. Leon King, 13. Sam McRae, 14. Andrew Sky, 15. Rory Richardson

Coach: Ray Taylor

V Byron Bay:

1. Luke Philip, 2. William Rudkin, 3. Matthew Sloyan, 4. Joffrey Common, 5. Will Aisake, 6. Bedwyr Davies, 7. Evan Mallory, 8. Dru Baggaley, 9. Blake Whittakar, 10. James Bulmer, 11. Loik Masvidal, 12. Joel Stocks, 13. Jordan Foster, 14. Michael Cooney, 15. Jascha Saeck (c)

Coach: Jeff Watts

Referee: Aaron Reid

Casuarina Beach: Bye