Seahorses dominate Casuarina from start

THAT'S A WRAP: Lismore City No. 8 Nigel Marshall wrapped up by the Wollongbar-Alstonville defence in FNC rugby union on Saturday. Vicki Kerry

A DOMINANT first half set Ballina up for a convincing 76-24 win over Casuarina Beach in Far North Coast rugby union at the weekend.

Front-rower Isaac Pratten and winger Joel Noble had already bagged try-scoring doubles by half-time as the Seahorses took a 45-12 lead into the break.

The alarm bells were ringing in the early minutes when Ballina centre Anthony Lolohea broke through numerous tackles to give his side a 7-0 lead.

Casuarina fought back with a penalty goal before back-to-back tries to Ballina gave them a 19-3 lead.

Former Fijian international Vitori Buatava sliced through from five-eighth to reduce the margin to 19-10 before the Seahorses streaked away again with another five tries by half-time.

"We're a hungry team that want to score points and we also work hard in defence,” Ballina coach Chris Hickey said.

"Casuarina are competitive and 19-10 didn't surprise me but it was good that were able to put the foot down there and score a few more points.”

It is a big effort from Ballina, who have a stack of injuries with only six players from the first game of the season in the current starting side.

Some players are coming back through second grade while others are still on the shelf.

The Seahorses have lost only once this year and have big games coming up against defending premiers Wollongbar-Alstonville and Lennox Head before the semi-finals.

"Injuries this year have been a big issue for most clubs but we've been fortunate enough to pick up guys like Ryan O'Connor in the second row,” Hickey said.

"He was probably our best player today and we've got players who are capable of stepping up from second grade.”

Second-rower Arthur Blin and Jay Younger scored tries for Casuarina while No. 8 Chris Farrell made some handy contributions.

Replacement winger Tupou Lolohea bagged two tries in the second half for Ballina while a determined effort from centre Joel Staude saw him cross late in the game.

"Guys like Joel and Isaac aren't new any more; they're experienced players and you look for them to lead the way,” Hickey said.

"They were great as captain and vice captain today.”

SCOREBOARD

First Grade

Byron Bay 67 (Harvey Bell 5, Jordan Foster 3, Joel Stocks, Luke Philip, Jack Cooke tries, Joel Stocks 5 Jordon Foster conversions) d Southern Cross University 8 (Matt McMullen try, Will Hawkins penalty goal)

Wollongbar Alstonville 71 (Ben Damen 2, James Vidler 2, Sam Kerry, Nick Pennisi, Austin Markwort, George Toomey, Jason Walsh, Jake Pennisi, Ben Galbraith tries, Sam Kerry 8 conversions) d Lismore 0

Half-time: Wollongbar 35 - Lismore 0

Ballina 76 (Joel Noble 3, Isaac Pratten 2, Tupou Lolohea 2, Ryan O'Connor, Jack Reynolds, Anthony Lolohea, Joel Staude, Tom Watson tries, Terry Ferguson 8 conversions) d Casuarina Beach 24 (Vitori Buatava, Arthur Blin, Jay Younger tries, Vitori Buatava 3 conversions, penalty goal)

Half-time: Ballina 45 - Casuarina 17

Lennox Head 40 (Martin McNamara 2, Zac Beecher 2, Brad Lees, Paul Crozier tries, Martin McNamara 4, Connor Blair conversions) d Casino 14 (Blake Birmingham, Alex Gibbon tries, Harrison Cusack 2 conversions)

Half-time: Lennox 26 - Casino 14

Pointscore - Ballina 60, Wollongbar 56, Lennox 48, Byron Bay 44, Bangalow 30, Casuarina 20, Casino 15, Lismore 12, Southern Cross University 1

Reserve Grade

Byron Bay 17 d Mullumbimby 8

Wollongbar 38 d Lismore 15

Ballina 41 d Casuarina Beach 12

Casino 22 draw Lennox Head 22

President's Cup

Tenterfield 34 d Kyogle 5

Evans River 18 d Iluka 5

Yamba 30 d Murwillumbah 0