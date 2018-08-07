Seagulls win 10 straight in NRRRL

RAMS RAIDER: Kyle Kennedy on the run for Marist Brothers in NRRRL.

BALLINA won its 10th straight game and are a chance of a home semi-final after beating Marist Brothers 24-12 in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Sunday.

The Seagulls jumped out to a 24-4 early lead in the second half when a bullet pass from five-eighth Chris Binge saw second-rower Justin Shillingsworth go over under the cross-bar.

Tempers flared later in the game with Rams lock Kyle Kennedy placed on report for lifting his elbow while taking a hit-up.

It will be unlikely he misses any games considering the incident went unpenalised as both teams bumped up the physicality.

There was some big tackles at both ends and Binge found himself in the sin-bin when he collected five-eighth Jacob Follent high.

The Rams finished the game with back-to-back tries to front-rower Jake Hoban and second-rower Sio Alefosio.

Hooker Andrew Battese dominated for Ballina with a strong kicking game in the first half which saw them take an 18-4 lead into the break.

"It was probably a game we needed coming into the semi-finals and they really tested us out in the end,” Ballina coach Mick Foster said.

"The two forwards packs were really going at it and it got scrappy at times but we did enough to get the win.

"There are a lot of good packs at the top of the ladder and for us to stay competitive we need to keep aiming up.

"It's been a long road to get to this point in the season but we've worked on our combinations and turned things around after a bit of a slow start.

"The boys have worked really hard and it would be a good reward for that effort if results go our way (this weekend) and we finish second.”

In other games

Northern United won its second straight game 56-26 over Lower Clarence at Clifford Park, Goonellabah.

Minor premiers Tweed Coast had a 30-6 win over Mullumbimby at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.

Cudgen beat Casino 48-24 at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Murwillumbah ran away with a 44-16 win over Evans Head at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head, on Saturday.

Kyogle beat Byron Bay 30-24 at Red Devil Park, Byron Bay.